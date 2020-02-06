Thursday, Feb. 6

Norway Selectboard 7 p.m.

Oxford Selectboard – 6 p.m.

Hartford Selectboard 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10

Paris Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.

Hebron Selectboard 7 p.m.

Waterford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Paris Planning Board 7 p.m.

Sumner Selectboard – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Norway Planning Board 7 p.m.

West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.

Harrison Selectboard – 6 p.m.

