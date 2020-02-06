AREA — Candidate nomination papers are available on or after Thursday, February 13, for the following MSAD 44 at-large school board director seats, to be voted on at the annual district-wide election:

At-Large Directors with Bethel Residency Requirement (2 seats; each w/ a 3-year term)

At-Large Director with Greenwood Residency Requirement (1 seat; 3-year term)

At-Large Director with Newry Residency Requirement (1 seat; 3-year term)

At-Large Director with Newry Residency Requirement (1 seat; 1-year term to fill vacancy)

At-Large Director with Woodstock Residency Requirement (1 seat; 3-year term)

Nomination papers are available at the following locations during regular office hours:

MSAD 44 Central Office (One Parkway, Suite 204 Bethel, ME 04217)

Office Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

FMI contact: David W. Murphy, Superintendent of Schools (207) 824-2185

Town of Bethel (19 Main Street, Bethel, ME 04217-1660)

Office Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

FMI contact: Christen Mason, Town Clerk (207) 824-2669

Town of Greenwood (593 Gore Road, Greenwood, ME 04255)

Office Hours: Mon., Wed., Fri. 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Tue. 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Thu. closed)

FMI contact: Kim Sparks, Town Clerk (207) 875-2773

Town of Newry (422 Bear River Road, Newry, ME 04261)

Office Hours: Mon. – Thu. 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Fri. closed)

FMI contact: Amy Bernard, Town Clerk (207) 824-3123

Town of Woodstock (26 Monk Avenue, Bryant Pond, ME 04219)

Office Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

FMI contact: Vern H. Maxfield, Town Manager (207) 665-2668

« Previous

filed under: