NORWAY — Selectman on Thursday authorized raising money to plant elm trees downtown in celebration of the state’s bicentennial this year.

Planning Board member Dennis Gray said the public will be able to purchase an elm for $300 and the number planted will depend on how much money is raised.

“If we raise $2,400, we get eight trees,” he said.

Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said the plantings will be done in conjunction with 10 others funded through a grant from the Maine Forest Service last summer but never done because the money came too late in the season.

Since each tree grows to 75 feet tall, well above power lines, they will likely have to be planted where there are no posts or power lines.

Gray said he hopes to have the money raised by early spring.

“I would hope that we would raise this money by April so we know how much there is and we can plan on where we put” (the trees). We could do that in conjunction with the tree ordinance and taking advice from the arborist, as well as to where they would be best planted.” he said.

