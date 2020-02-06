NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank has again earned BauerFinancial Inc.’s highest 5-Star rating for financial strength and stability.

The rating indicates the bank excels in areas, including capital adequacy, profitability and asset quality. The bank was additionally recognized as a “Best of Bauer Bank” for having held that rating for 25 years or more.

BauerFinancial is the nation’s leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm. No institution can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial rating.

