AUBURN – Charlotte Greenleaf Poulin, 82, of Lisbon Falls, passed away Feb. 3, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 7, 1938 in Lewiston, the daughter of Carlton Faunce and Fanny (Saunders) Greenleaf.

She graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1956, where she remained an active member of her class reunion committee. She furthered her education at Mount Ida Junior College in Newton, Mass., Doris Remis’ School of Floral Design in New York, and Henry I. Simmons School of Floral Design in Boston alongside her sister Mary. She worked in the family business of Saunders Florist for many years and was a participating floral designer at design schools in both Maine, and at the Boston Flower Exchange.

As a teenager, under the tutelage of Mrs. Thurston, she concentrated her love of horses in the competitive show ring and won the Maine State Equitation Championship, among many other awards. She enjoyed her summers at the family cottage on Orr’s Island, especially the boating trips with her brother Abbott. In her later years she met the love of her life and forever friend, Albert Poulin. Together they lived a fulfilling life on the farm where they tended to her greenhouse, her “critters,” and decorated for every season. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful holiday decorations, her delicious home cooked meals, and her fun-loving spirit.

Charlotte will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 32 years, Albert “Sonny” J. Poulin. She is survived by her sister, Mary (Greenleaf) Keough and husband Jim; sons, Arthur Kesaris III and wife ShellyRae, William Kesaris, and Carl Greenleaf; grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexa Kesaris, and London, Amelia, Zane, and Wyatt Greenleaf; stepchildren, Kathy Hough, David Poulin and wife Kim, Karen Poulin, and Jonathan Poulin and wife Monica; grandchildren, Mike McCue and wife Maisie, Dianna, Amanda, Samuel, and Alex Poulin; great grandchildren Kylie and Logan McCue; numerous cousins and friends.

Condolences may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com

« Previous