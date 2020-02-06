BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. – On Jan. 30, 2020, Dorothy “Dot” Severy of Barefoot Bay, Fla. (formerly of Lewiston/Auburn) died peacefully in her sleep with her husband, Gordon and her dog, TT by her side.

Dot was born in Lewiston, on Oct. 14, 1947 to Germaine (Bechard) Chabot and William Chabot. When Dot was 5 years old her mother died and Dot, along with brothers, Arthur and Billy were sent to live with various family members. When William married Lauraine Doyon and Dot’s siblings Mike, Jane, Debbie, Nancy, and Paul were born, Dot once again lived with her dad. Lauraine later married William’s brother, Charlie and Dot gained two more siblings, Charlene and Tommy.

Dot was married to Raymond Fleury from 1967 until 1993 and during that time, Raymond, II and Lori-Ann were born and raised. Dot was born to be a mother and was happiest when she was spending time with her kids. Throughout the early marriage years Dot had an in-home childcare business and helped to care for many children. She also loved cooking for her many friends and family members. Dot worked at various shoe shops in Lewiston and later, when Lori and Ray were in their teens she worked at Food City.

After her divorce, she began working as a bartender at New Auburn Social Club where she met Gordon and the second part of her life began. During their early years of dating, the grandchildren were born and Dot spent time caring for some of them. Dot and Gordon enjoyed many motorcycle trips with Danny and Penny. They also spent many years of seasonal camping at Hemlock Campgrounds where they met Bill and Joyce, who spent their winters in Florida. For several years Dot and Gordon spent a few weeks a year in Florida visiting Bill and Joyce and building their network of friends while searching for the “perfect house and location” so that they too could retire in Florida.

In 2012, Dot and Gordon moved to Florida where they proceeded to have the perfect retired life: spending time at the beaches or the pool, Friday nights dancing with friends at Captain Hiram’s, shopping, attending street dances at the lounge, boating, hanging out with friends and just enjoying their sunny life together. In 2015, Dot was diagnosed with dementia and for four-plus years Gordon worked to provide Dot with the quality of life that he felt that she deserved. We will be forever grateful that Gordon loved, provided for, and took care of Dot until her last breath. Thank you also to friends and family who visited and supported Gordon and Dot during this time.

Dot is survived by her husband, Gordon; daughter, Lori-Ann, son, Raymond, daughter, Billie-Jo, son, Christopher and her daughter (by choice), Cara-Leigh. She leaves behind grandchildren, Jesse, currently serving in the military in Arizona , Kimberly of Jay, Michael and Ariana of Lewiston, Wynter, Montana, and Bosten of Poland, Michael and Raven of South Paris. She also leaves behind four sisters, Jane, Debbie, Nancy, Charlene, and three brothers, Billy, Paul and Tommy. And last, but not least, Dot leaves behind her spoiled and well-loved dog, TT, who spent her days keeping watch over her.

Dot was predeceased by her parents, William and Germaine; brothers, Arthur and Mike, daughter-in-law, Pam; and most recently her favorite uncle, “Charlie.”

Memorial services will be held at the church where Dot and Gordon were married at the Norlands Living History Center in Livermore on Sunday, August 16. More details will follow as the date/time gets closer.

