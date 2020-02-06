FARMINGTON – Mary R. Cook, 86, a lifetime resident of Livermore Falls, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, following a brief illness. She was born June 22, 1933 in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Amedie Richards and Edith (Hood) Richards. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On August 29, 1959 in Livermore Falls she married Vernon L. Cook. Mary worked at Livermore Falls Trust Company for 25 years, and then worked in the personal department at International Paper Company in Jay for 14 years, retiring in 1992. Mary enjoyed camping, ocean cruises, trips to the casinos, traveling, shopping, Swedish weaving, wintering in Florida, and playing cards with the “Kingfield Group”.

She is survived by her husband Vernon Cook; daughter, Suzanne Fournier and husband Timothy, son, Kevin Cook and wife Patricia, all of Livermore Falls; granddaughters, Erika Jariwala and husband Gautam, Danielle Fournier and partner David Young, all of South Portland, and Kristen Fournier of Livermore Falls; great-granddaughter, Kendall Fournier, also of Livermore Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Nathan, Osgood, and Amedie Richards Jr., sisters, Nathalie McLaughlin and Claire Jacques.

The family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their care and support to Mary and her family. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 10 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9 at the funeral home. Interment in the spring at Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls.

If desired, contributions may be made in memory of Mary to:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

