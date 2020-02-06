DEERFEILD, N.H – Normand Raymond Dumont, 89, passed away Feb. 3, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Normand was born on Sept. 26, 1930 at St. Mary’s General Hospital to William and Lucienne (Bouchard) Dumont.

Although he attended St. Joseph’s Seminarian School for grades six and seven in Montreal, Canada, he also attended all other small grades including grade eight at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Lewiston and two years at St. Dom’s where he was a member of the hockey team.

He then transferred to Lewiston High School where he met his wife, Fleurette P. (Chicoine) and graduated in 1949. They married on Oct. 7, 1950, building a lifelong partnership with six children. He lived with his family in Auburn, working for Hahnel Brothers as an apprentice and a mechanic, when the company worker’s went on strike causing him to relocate to Plaistow, N.H. where he became a sheet metal foreman for Charles P. Blouin (Local 545 and 17) from 1972 and 1993 until his retirement. Wanting change, they moved to Greensboro N.C. but missed family and returned to Lewiston.

Normand was active through the years as president of Sacred heart PTA, principal of CCD at Sacred Heart, the first Grand Knight of a newly formed Knights of Columbus Council, a boy scout leader, a little league manager at Steven Mill Grange. In politics he was chairman of the city of Auburn committee, on the Androscoggin County democrat committee, manager for the Androscoggin count Ed Muskie Campaign, and worked for Frank Coffin’s campaign, and assisted with the John F. Kennedy rally held in 1962, one week before his election. He was on the calling committee to inform democrats of his arrival. Since their return back to Lewiston he was elected vice president of the senior citizens group in 2006.

His favorite hobby was traveling. His traveling took him and his wife all over the U.S, Canada, Hawaii, St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands, Italy, France, Venice, Holland and Leux

He is predeceased by his his siblings, Roland, Omer, Ted, Lucien, and Jane Dumont; and parents who lived in the Lewiston/Auburn area.

He is survived by Steven, Ronald, Renee, Duane, Karen, and Kim. He was very proud of each of his six children as he was also of his 17 grandchildren, Jeanne, Sasha, Kelsa, and Kyle Phaneuf, Colby and Tyler Boutwell, Seth and Matthew Dumont, Christopher, Joseph, and Dillon Douglass, Ethan Dumont and Jessica Gagne, Marc, Michael and Georgette Korizis, Jordan Schieferdecker; and his 20 great-grandchildren, Boston Homer, Spencer and Cameron Cate, Lena, Evelyn, Hannah Douglass, and Eveah, Ella Douglass, and Brooklyn York, Sean and Mason Adler, Jace and Michael Anderson, Braydon and Lucas Matewski, George Boutwell, Marik Phaneuf, Logan Dumont, Andrew Korizis, and Marc Korizis.

