NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO has named Catherine Johnston as the company’s new director of sales.
Johnston, who brings 20 years of business technology leadership experience, will oversee the daily operation of the sales organization in all service areas in New England, Alabama and Missouri.
Prior to joining OTELCO, Johnston was the direct sales manager for Spectrum, formerly Time Warner Cable, leading the daily operations of the direct sales department.
She holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Southern Maine and is a resident of Raymond.
