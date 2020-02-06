OTISFIELD — The Otisfield Volunteer Firefighter Association and members of our community would like to invite you to join us for a Frozen Winter Wonderland Carnival. All events are free, with donations greatly appreciated. This event is for the whole community, adults and children. Below is a brief outline of the activities we are planning. Also, check the town website. For more information, call Noreen Edwards at 627-7033 or e-mail [email protected]. Please note: Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Sunday, February 9, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Cardboard Sled building, at the Otisfield Community Hall. Cardboard and duct tape will be provided.

Saturday, February 15

Community Hall

10:30-1 Frozen Winter Wonderland GAMES with prize table

11-1 Horse drawn wagon rides

11:30-1 Lunch provided by Spurr’s Corner Church

Town Office

12:30-2:30 Make & Take crafts, Cookie decorating, Sponsored by East Otisfield Free Baptist Church

2 Registration for Cardboard Sled Race

2:30 Cardboard Classic Sled Race

Community Hall

5-7 Italian-themed Dinner, Donations benefit the Otisfield Community School Playground Fund.

Raffle – Donations can be sent to Otisfield Community School, 416 Powhatan Road, Otisfield, ME (checks payable to “OCS” with “playground fund” in memo line)

