OTISFIELD — The Otisfield Volunteer Firefighter Association and members of our community would like to invite you to join us for a Frozen Winter Wonderland Carnival. All events are free, with donations greatly appreciated. This event is for the whole community, adults and children. Below is a brief outline of the activities we are planning. Also, check the town website. For more information, call Noreen Edwards at 627-7033 or e-mail [email protected]. Please note: Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Raffle – Donations can be sent to Otisfield Community School, 416 Powhatan Road, Otisfield, ME (checks payable to “OCS” with “playground fund” in memo line)
