DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m seeking a licensed, bonded company to clean the exterior of my two-story home this spring. I want someone to brush clean the exterior and rinse away the dirt rather than power washing which can cause damage. Hopefully, this company uses green products that will not damage plants or pets.

Thank you for all you do.

— No name, Minot

ANSWER: OK, Sun Spotters! This is your chance to shine. Do you know of a company who could fill this order? Most do advertise that they use power/pressure washing techniques. If you give us a good recommendation, I’ll make a new tab in my Rolodex!

In the meantime, this reader may want to look into Chasse House Washing, run by Darin P. Chasse in Dayton. Phone 499-0007 and/or email [email protected] . I don’t know what method he uses, but he does service the Lewiston-Auburn area. The business is fully insured and plant safe. For more information, go to housewashing.biz/index.html .

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lewiston School Nutrition Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided at no charge to children attending school up to 18 years old. Meals are the same for all children who are attending summer programs throughout the city of Lewiston.

If you are offering enrichment in your summer program at a recreation center, playground, church youth group, park, day care center, etc. for school-age children in the Lewiston area, you may be eligible.

For more information about qualifications for your summer organization or program to participate as a site, please call the Lewiston School Nutrition Program office at 795-4106.

If your site is approved, all meals must be eaten at the approved site, as children are not allowed to remove food from the approved site location.

STATE: The Maine Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination because of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, age, physical or mental disability, genetic information, religion, ancestry or national origin. To file a complaint of discrimination, write Maine Human Rights Commission, 51 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0051. Maine is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

FEDERAL: To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint form ascr.usda.gov/compllaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: 202-690-7442; or email: [email protected]

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. In accordance with state law this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, sexual orientation or disability. Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write Maine Department of Education, Civil Rights Officer, 23 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333 or call 207-624-6875. Maine is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

— Jeanie, Lewiston

ANSWER: Readers, I know this is long, but the laws need to be attached to this announcement.

