Girls on the Run

Starting mid-March, Oxford Elementary will be hosting Girls on the Run. Girls on the Run is a program after school where girls get to learn new skills for emotional and physical health and make new friendships all while having fun. This program is for all girls who are willing to celebrate themselves and get active. The program will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school for girls in third, fourth, or fifth grade. Registration opened on February 3. There are only so many spots available and girls are chosen by order of registration. The paperwork will be passed out early this week. We hope to see a lot of interest!



Heard

This week Ms. Bourgoine asked students what they would do if they were a teacher and she asked teachers what they would do if they were a student. Here is what some students and teachers had to say.

If you were a teacher what would you do?

Teach math and let kids go outside whenever they wanted – Fred

Make sure schools were safe – Carlos

Listen to my students and what they have to say – Nyrobie

Teach science and about weird chemicals – Silas

Teach more drawing skills and softball – Kassidy

If kids weren’t paying attention, send them to the principal and if that didn’t work suspend them for life ( giggle giggle) – Julianne

Play with some kids – Chase

Read – Maiyah

Take care of children – Ashlynn

If I were a student what would you do?

Be respectful – Mrs. Lebel

Work and learn – Ms. Duggan

Enjoy recess a lot – Mrs. Lavertu

Talk quietly with my friends – Mrs. Tucker

Hang out with my friends and learn- Mrs. Papanikolaou

Be awesome and try my best – Mrs. Flaherty

Come to school every day – Ms. Karnes

Go outside and play – Mrs. Dailey



Family Literacy

On Thursday, January 30, OES hosted a Family Literacy Night with a space theme. What an amazing night of stargazing, planet creating, non-fiction reading and planetarium visiting. Northern Stars Planetarium was on hand to share two shows. Rave reviews of both shows were shared in the hallway as students and parents exited the planetarium. Thank you to Mr. Josh Davis who brought his telescope and shared the night sky with families. What a treat for our students! Thank you to all the staff who helped to make this night possible, especially Mrs. Marston from Pre-K and Mrs. Desjardins our Literacy Coach. Thank you also to our families who were able to join us for the evening. It was so much fun having you in the building! We can’t wait for our next family night!

Important Dates

Friday, February 7 – PTO Popcorn Day

Monday, February 10 – Valentine’s Day Lollipop slips and money due, 5th grade goes to Rowe School, Mrs. Lavertu’s class goes to Robert’s Farm

Thursday, February 14 – PTO Meeting at 5:30 p .m.

Monday, February 17-Friday, February 21 – Vacation. No School.

