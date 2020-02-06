Anna Van, a seventeen year old singer/songwriter from Monmouth, will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. She is interested in pursuing a career in music therapy and has performed for the past three years after starting at open mic nights at Pedro O’Hara’s in 2014. She has also received many wonderful opportunities such as singing at charity events, training at Berklee College of Music summer programs, and meeting many other talented musicians. Submitted photo

Craig2, made up of Craig Brann and Craig Rivas, will play from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. The unique duo offers an eclectic mix of classic rock, country, folk and Americana music, all with a small dash of comedy. They combine experience and their love of music into an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Submitted photo

Anna Van, a seventeen year old singer/songwriter from Monmouth, will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. She is interested in pursuing a career in music therapy and has performed for the past three years after starting at open mic nights at Pedro O’Hara’s in 2014. On Saturday, Feb. 8, Craig2, made up of Craig Brann and Craig Rivas, will play from 7-10 p.m. The unique duo offers an eclectic mix of classic rock, country, folk and Americana music, all with a small dash of comedy. There is no cover either night. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
lewiston maine, Pedro O'Hara's
Related Stories
Latest Articles