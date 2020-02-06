Anna Van, a seventeen year old singer/songwriter from Monmouth, will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. She is interested in pursuing a career in music therapy and has performed for the past three years after starting at open mic nights at Pedro O’Hara’s in 2014. On Saturday, Feb. 8, Craig2, made up of Craig Brann and Craig Rivas, will play from 7-10 p.m. The unique duo offers an eclectic mix of classic rock, country, folk and Americana music, all with a small dash of comedy. There is no cover either night. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.

« Previous

filed under: