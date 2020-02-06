When Rea is sitting pretty, people take notice. She is a beautiful dog.

Rea is almost a year and a half old. She is a medium size dog with lots of energy. She knows a few basic commands such as sit and stay.

The best thing about Rea is that she is easy to get along with. She likes playing with other dogs, she likes cats, and she enjoys being around children. Her handlers describe her as a people pleaser because she is willing to learn and likes to be praised for doing what is asked of her.

Rea will flourish in an active home. She has a goofy attitude about life and will certainly add to the fun of a family outing.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

