Charges
- Lewiston Brandon Edwards, 33, of 417 Harris Hill Road, Poland, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10 p.m. Wednesday at 20 East Ave.
- Travis Burley, 29, of 230 Sabattus St., on a warrant charging theft, failure to appear in court and possession of burglar tools, 1:11 a.m. Thursday on Main Street.
- Wardell Feaster, 28, of 28 Spring St., on a charge of violating probation, 10 a.m. Thursday at 140 Canal St.
Auburn
- Benjamin Foster, 34, of 95 Hampshire St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Debra Lake, 60, of 30 Elliot Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 2:17 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.
Androscoggin County
- Amanda Engelbert, 29, of 197 Allen Pond Road, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:50 p.m. Thursday at 193 Holland St.
- Lucia Lombardi, 41, of 104 Knox St., arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Livermore.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Rene N. Brochu, 64, of Auburn, Constance T. Grenier, 71, of Auburn, and Kenneth J. Kohl, 62, of Biddeford, collided at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Academy streets. Brochu’s 2005 Dodge, Grenier’s 2015 Chevrolet and Kohl’s 2005 Toyota, were towed.
