Charges

  • Lewiston Brandon Edwards, 33, of 417 Harris Hill Road, Poland, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10 p.m. Wednesday at 20 East Ave.
  • Travis Burley, 29, of 230 Sabattus St., on a warrant charging theft, failure to appear in court and possession of burglar tools, 1:11 a.m. Thursday on Main Street.
  • Wardell Feaster, 28, of 28 Spring St., on a charge of violating probation, 10 a.m. Thursday at 140 Canal St.

Auburn

  • Benjamin Foster, 34, of 95 Hampshire St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
  • Debra Lake, 60, of 30 Elliot Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 2:17 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.

Androscoggin County

  • Amanda Engelbert, 29, of 197 Allen Pond Road, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:50 p.m. Thursday at 193 Holland St.
  • Lucia Lombardi, 41, of 104 Knox St., arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Livermore.

Accidents

Auburn

  • Vehicles driven by Rene N. Brochu, 64, of Auburn, Constance T. Grenier, 71, of Auburn, and Kenneth J. Kohl, 62, of Biddeford, collided at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Academy streets. Brochu’s 2005 Dodge, Grenier’s 2015 Chevrolet and Kohl’s 2005 Toyota, were towed.

