The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) is always looking for a fresh set of hands and the jobs are many and varied – from a months-long project to a single day. Looking to get involved? Bring your talent to us – even if it’s using a screw gun.

ACTORS/SINGERS/DANCERS

Community Theater can’t happen without our COMMUNITY! We depend on volunteers regardless of experience level. Seasoned performer or newbie – all are welcome to audition and will perform under an experienced director and production team. We are also always looking for new singers for the Rangeley Community Chorus, which presents three concerts each year.

MUSICIANS

Experienced musicians are needed for our annual musical production usually slated for early July.

SET DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION

Needed to help build and paint sets for theater productions.

CASA

Volunteers are needed to help with our free after-school program: CASA – Creative After School Arts – for 4th through 12th grade students.

Even on a short-term basis, volunteers are also needed in these additional areas: stage management & backstage crew, light engineers/sound engineers, wardrobe/costuming, makeup and hair, props, ushers/concessions/bar tenders, art gallery docent, Box Office, mailings & general office help.

To volunteer in any capacity, please contact us via email at [email protected] or call (207) 864-5000. For more information about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org. For more information about the specifics of each of the categories, click on “Get Involved” at rangeleyarts.org. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region.

