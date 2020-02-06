NORWAY — The Family Birthplace at Stephens Memorial Hospital is excited to offer Safe Sitter® geared for children ages 11-13 years old. This class will be held on Monday, February 17, from 9 am to 3:30 pm in the Harper Conference Center of the Ripley Medical Office Building (193 Main Street, Norway).

Safe Sitter® is a national organization founded in 1980, by Indianapolis pediatrician, Dr. Patricia A. Keener. The course provides instruction and hands-on practice in safety and lifesaving techniques to young teens who are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. They learn basic first aid, infant and child choking rescue and CPR. Students also receive instruction on how a child’s age affects how to care for them, how to prevent problem behavior, and how to run their own babysitting business.

Students who graduate from a Safe Sitter® course receive a completion card demonstrating that they know how to use their skills in situations they encounter.

The fee for this course is $50.00. A Scholarship in the amount of $15.00 is available upon request. For more information or to register, please call 744-6151, or visit wmhbirthplace.coursestorm.com.

Stephens Memorial Hospital is committed to providing health care services and education to the communities we serve. We are part of the MaineHealth family, Maine's largest integrated health system of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations, working together to make our communities the healthiest in America. Visit Stephens Memorial Hospital on the Internet at www.wmhcc.org or follow us at Facebook.com/StephensMemorialME.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: