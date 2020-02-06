The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6-8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers a wide variety of family friendly activities. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

On February 7 from 6-8 p.m. the Table Free Friday Fun Night will offer a night at the movies.

On February 14 from 6-8 p.m. the Table Free Friday Fun Night will celebrate Valentine’s day with a variety of festivities. There will be Contra Dancing upstairs during the Table activities downstairs.

On February 21 from 6-8 p.m. the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold ever popular night of free Bingo with prizes.

On February 28 from 6-8 p.m. the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a night of fun and games with open mic/karaoke.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8-9 a.m. at the Norway Grange. Come and enjoy a delicious free breakfast and conversation. All are welcome. Remember there is always room at the Table.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the Community. Like us on Face Book.

Join us on Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. for worship at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church or watch us on YouTube.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities or donating to the efforts of The Table feel free to email A-J Alexander, Director of The Table Ministries at [email protected].

