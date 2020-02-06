REGION — The Telstar library was home to a historic event last Wednesday when selectmen and town managers from Bethel, Greenwood, Newry and Woodstock joined together to discuss future ways the towns can collaborate in order to make a positive impact on the overall region.

Scott did a brief review of the Community Destination Academy and Summit sessions that took place at the Bethel Inn.

Selectmen Jeffrey Campbell Jr. (Woodstock) and Andy Whitney (Bethel) were absent.

The meeting lasted nearly two hours.

Amy Scott facilitated the discussion. Scott is the executive director of CORE, “a nonprofit organization that unites member organizations and local citizens to cultivate an engaged and thriving community.”

Discussion

“We have to find something that is going to bring the four towns together,” Selectman Shawn Coffin (Woodstock) said.

“If we want our area to stay the same we have to work together, if we want to see any change, we need to work together,” Woodstock Town Manager Vern Maxfield said. “I think there’s a lot we can accomplish. We can work together on solid waste, recreation and things along the lines of that.”

“We’re connected in a lot of ways,” Selectman Jim Largess (Newry) said.

Selectman Ron Deegan (Woodstock) said he thought a good place to start with collaboration would be infrastructure, with a specific focus on transportation.

“If I look at the big picture here, if were going to be able to accept this influx of tourism, we need to begin with infrastructure first, that’s the foundation,” Deegan said. “We need to take a look at transportation infrastructure.”

Coffin agreed, saying he thought infrastructure would be a good place to start.

Deegan suggested that building a bus infrastructure could lessen the impact that all the traffic will have on area roads. He also thought that the towns might be able to collaborate on fuel usage, and explore possible ways to save money there.

“The low hanging fruit for me is solid waste,” Largess said.

“I think that the transfer station is a good place to start, too,” Coffin said. “If we’re looking for a binding thing, than this could be it.”

“Trash makes total sense because it impacts everybody,” Newry Town Administrator Amy Bernard said.

“One of things we need to talk about to is developing a four-town plan together,” Scott said. “We can talk about these low hanging fruit ideas, and possibly work toward ways to achieve things.”

One of the ideas many people prioritized at the Jan. 15 tourism summit was having the towns come up with five- to 10-year plans focused on infrastructure, sewage, parking, transportation and broadband.

Bernard recommended looking into joint purchasing resources to save the towns some money.

Scott jotted down a list of things the four town managers/administrators could potentially group purchase, which included oil, motor oil, fuel, hot top, paving, sand, tires and office supplies.

“I think we need to figure out the types of things we can work on together, before calling it an official comprehensive plan,” Newry resident Steve Wight said.

Though Wight is not currently a selectman, he served as one for Newry for 36 years and was involved with the Community Destination Academy.

“It would take the practice of trying some things together at first. It would take some research and resources to even get there,” Scott said.

Scott suggested looking at other areas who have created regional plans as a starting point.

“If the four towns are going to move forward, we need something to find something that is concrete, something to get the ball rolling,” Largess said.

“There’s a lot of experience and knowledge in this group that could benefit the whole region,” Selectman Pete Southam (Bethel) said.

The next joint meeting is slated for Wednesday, April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Telstar library.

