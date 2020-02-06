The Tri-Town Optimist Club (Poland, Minot, and Mechanic Falls) has adopted the promotion of literacy as a year-long theme. Reading is central to learning and the availability of books is important to reading success. During December and January, the Tri-Town Optimist Club sponsored a Book Drive. They collected over 30 large boxes of gently used books! On January 21, during the RSU 16 staff workshop day, PreK-6 staff were able to shop for much needed books for their classroom libraries.  Students will have an opportunity to shop to take books home.

 

