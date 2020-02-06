NORWAY — The MaineHealth Learning Resource Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital are partnering to offer “Diabetes Prevention Program”. The Diabetes Prevention Program helps people lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes and other serious health problems, like heart disease or stroke.

If you have pre-diabetes or are at risk and want to make a healthy lifestyle change, this program will help you: develop skills to make healthier choices, get the long-term support you need to stick with the changes, feel better and inspire your friends and family to do the same! Please note that this class is not designed for people who already have type 2 diabetes.

Sign up today! This class begins February 12, and will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the William L. Medd, MD Health Center (8 Pikes Hill, Norway). To register online please visit: https://mhprevention.coursestorm.com/. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call 207-661-7294.

