AUGUSTA — William Tracy, CEO and president of Auburn Savings Bank, has been appointed to a two-year term as a voting business member of the Central Western Maine Workforce Development Board.
Tracy has been with Auburn Savings Bank since 2011. He was previously vice president and director of business banking/senior business officer at Gorham Savings Bank from 2003-2011.
Tracy is also a member of the Maine Bankers Association Board and Executive Committee, a trustee and chairman of the Maine Financial Institutions Health Trust and Employees Benefit Plan, and a board member of the United Way of Androscoggin County.
