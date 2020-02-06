AUGUSTA — William Tracy, CEO and president of Auburn Savings Bank, has been appointed to a two-year term as a voting business member of the Central Western Maine Workforce Development Board.

Tracy has been with Auburn Savings Bank since 2011. He was previously vice president and director of business banking/senior business officer at Gorham Savings Bank from 2003-2011.

Tracy is also a member of the Maine Bankers Association Board and Executive Committee, a trustee and chairman of the Maine Financial Institutions Health Trust and Employees Benefit Plan, and a board member of the United Way of Androscoggin County.

filed under: