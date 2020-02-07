AUBURN — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated 40,000 pounds of food worth $10,000 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The donation, which was trucked to the food bank Jan. 23, consisted of pasta, fruits, vegetables, meat, cake mixes, hot cocoa and other staples, such as flour and cheese.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to watch the food bank workers unload these pallets of food, knowing this will help the people of Maine who experience food insecurity,” said Kathy Hansen, director of communications for the Augusta, Maine Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Hansen was on hand as the truck arrived and was unloaded.

“We are so grateful for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ support,” said Jessica Donahue, marketing and communications manager for Good Shepherd Food Bank. “Donations like these allow us to supply nutritious foods throughout the state and they are critical to our mission of ending hunger in Maine.”

