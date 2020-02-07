Rumford Area Quilters to Show and Tell

RUMFORD — Rumford Area Quilters will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, weather permitting, at the Rumford United Methodist Church, Linnell Street. All area quilters are invited to share Show and Tell, tips, ideas and demonstrations. Bring in paw print squares if finished. For more information, call 207-562-7050.

