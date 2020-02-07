Rumford Area Quilters to Show and Tell
RUMFORD — Rumford Area Quilters will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, weather permitting, at the Rumford United Methodist Church, Linnell Street. All area quilters are invited to share Show and Tell, tips, ideas and demonstrations. Bring in paw print squares if finished. For more information, call 207-562-7050.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Bill that would add liquefied propane to ‘Dig Safe’ law advances
-
Maine
Sen. Collins says retribution after impeachment acquittal would not be appropriate
-
Nation / World
Individual members of Congress barred from suing Trump over business dealings
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 Board of Directors Agenda – Tuesday, Feb. 11
-
Connections
Lisbon Falls Christian Academy lists honor students