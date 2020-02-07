WILTON —The Farmington Horseman Association held their annual meeting at the Wilton Lions Community Building Saturday night. The evening started with a social and a pot luck supper. The meeting started with Bob Cushing giving a year end report on the track expenses.
Mike Cushing proceeded to talk about how the local horses had done throughout the year. He focused on the two year and three year old horses. Farmington horses are very well represented in the racing industry.
A check was given to the Disaster Relief Fund and earlier a boot filled with money was presented to the Farmington Fire and Rescue. The money for the two groups was raised during the races held at the Farmington Fair over $2,500.
