Special guests attending the Annual Farmington Horsemen meeting. L to R Senator Russell Black, Representative Scott Landry, USTA President elect Donald Marean, Representative Randy Hall, and Maine Harness Horsemen Association President Mike Cushing. Attending but not in photo was Steve Wilson VP of the Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association. Submitted photo

WILTON —The Farmington Horseman Association held their annual meeting at the Wilton Lions Community Building Saturday night. The evening started with a social and a pot luck supper. The meeting started with Bob Cushing giving a year end report on the track expenses.

Mike Cushing proceeded to talk about how the local horses had done throughout the year. He focused on the two year and three year old horses. Farmington horses are very well represented in the racing industry.

A check was given to the Disaster Relief Fund and earlier a boot filled with money was presented to the Farmington Fire and Rescue. The money for the two groups was raised during the races held at the Farmington Fair over $2,500.

