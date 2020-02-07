It’s hard to believe that the Hope Association’s 45th Snowmobile Ride-In is coming up so soon. The Ride-In will take place on Sunday, February 9th from 11am – 2pm and will be held at our New Hope Residential Home located at 91 Highland Terrace in Mexico across the street from the Mexico Middle School.

Whether you enjoy snowmobiles, good food, good fellowship or all three, come on and join us for what always promises to be a great time. The Ride-In is a fun opportunity for people to enjoy a great snowmobile ride into the woods surrounding our New Hope Residential Home, an opportunity to come out of the cold for a warm drink of hot chocolate, hot coffee or other beverages, have a plate of Vito Gaccetta’s great hot sausages steeped in peppers and onions, a warm plate of chop suey, hot dogs, salads, cookies and so much more. And, more importantly, it’s an opportunity to catch up with old friends who have been supporting the Ride-In for the last 44 years.

Ride-In Raffle Tickets are available at the Hope Association’s Central Office, the What Not Shop and from all Hope Association employees. Tickets are $1.00 each or a book of 6 for $5.00. Tickets are drawn at the Ride-In with a $200.00 Cash First Prize, $100.00 Cash Second Prize, $25.00 Cash Third Prize and several other wonderful prizes.

The Ride-In began in 1975 with the goal of raising funds to help build the Association’s first residential home to support adults with Developmental Disabilities – Horizons Unlimited and to purchase the first Activity Center on Waldo Street. Over the years, thanks to the generous and ongoing support from all of the Western Maine communities, the Ride-In generated funds to help build 4 additional residential homes, expand the day programs, purchase special lift equipped vans and so many more services to support individuals with disabilities. All of the Association’s opportunities to provide services can be directly tied back to the generous supports that we’ve received from our community.

If you’re struggling with cabin fever or just like getting out for a fun day, the Ride-In is free to attend and is just one of the many ways we get to say thank you to our community and to the snowmobile clubs for your ongoing support. The Ride-In is open to the public. We have side by side snow machines and passenger sleds to assist individuals with disabilities.

For more information, please don’t hesitate to call Fawn at 364-4561.

« Previous