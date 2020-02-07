FARMINGTON — Mission teams from all over the northeast come to western Maine to share their talents and caring with area homeowners, who without assistance with labor and/or materials, would be unable to make needed repairs and maintenance to their homes. Many of the volunteers take vacation time to be here.

Painting, roof repairs, porches, steps, ramps and simple interior and exterior repair are likely prospects for the teams. Wherever possible, we ask homeowners and families to participate in the work and its cost. At times the mission can help with materials through grants and donations.

The work will take place in parts of Franklin and Somerset Counties. We have groups staying in North New Portland and Farmington and like to keep the work within 30 minutes of these towns. Mission teams arrive at different times at different sites. They begin arriving in mid to late June and stay through the second week in August.

Mission teams seek to do Christian service. They are called out of their everyday lives to serve in our community. They come to work on housing and would be pleased to work along with you. Their experience is made better by the time you share with them.

If you own your home, all you have to do is print and fill out the application and return it. Each application received will be considered, and you will be contacted for further information if necessary. We will call you to set up an assessment appointment, and we will notify you, whether or not we are able to do the work requested. We accept applications up to April 31, but the sooner you turn your application in, the sooner we can match it to a work group. Applications can be found on the website: https://northparishhousingministry.weebly.com/ and then mailed to MATE Housing Ministry c/o Fairbanks Union Church, P.O . Box 206, Farmington ME 04938. All personal information is for the use of Mission at the Eastward MHM and is held in strict confidence.www.missionattheeastward.org

