CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library invites you to join us for a Kind Kids music program, and dancing with Rob & Amanda on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m. Kind Kids music incorporates world musical genres and infuses important lessons about kindness, empathy, and environmental responsibility. The program now features Amanda Panda’s music revolving around themes of mindfulness, compassion, family, friends, kindness and silliness. Her family songs are based on familiar tunes with re-created lyrics for all ages to enjoy. When Rob Duquette and Amanda Panda perform together special blue furry guest “Muffy the Marionette” is sure to be dancing too!

Rob and Amanda started performing together on New Year’s Eve 2019 as part of the L.L. Bean Kids’ Night event in Freeport Maine. They have since entertained audiences at events from South Portland Public Library, to the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath, Maine Audubon in Falmouth, Radio Bean in Burlington VT, and have many shows together this summer and fall. On April 18, 2019 Rob performed with beloved children’s musician Rick Charette at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland Maine. Rick, Rob, and Amanda Panda sang her song “I am Peaceful” to end the show.

Free and open to the public. Call the library at 237-3535 for more information.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: