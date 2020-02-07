WILTON — Hazel Flagg has stepped down as Wilton Day Extension Homemakers, as of Dec. 12.

Cherilyn Klinker has taken over for 2020.

At the Jan. 9 meeting, Patty Benson presented a program on nutrition and healthy snacks, offering samples and recipes.

Wilton Day Extension Homemakers meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Luke’s Church on High Street. The program will be on Wyoming. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 207-293-2322.

The Homemakers will hold a craft day at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Luke’s Church. Members will learn how to make crocheted casserole covers. Members and nonmembers are welcome.

