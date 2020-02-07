MONDAY, Feb. 10

AUBURN — City Council tour and workshop, 5 p.m. at Auburn Hall. Councilors will tour all Fire Department stations beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a Fire Department orientation at Auburn Hall. A workshop discussion on the Strategic Plan will follow.

LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — Planning Board, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

TUESDAY, Feb. 11

LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12

LEWISTON — Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee, 4:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

AUBURN — Indoor Farmers’ Market, 4:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center, 48 Pettengill Park Road.

AUBURN — Parks & Recreation Advisory Board , 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Feb. 13

AUBURN – Recycling Committee, 7:30 a.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN – Cable TV Advisory Board, 4 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Airport Board, 5:30 p.m. in the main terminal conference room, 80 Airport Drive.

« Previous

filed under: