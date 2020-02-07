LISBON FALLS — The Lisbon Falls Christian Academy announces its second quarter honor rolls.
“A” honor roll
Grades 1-4: Sofia Augustin, Chase Brewin, Kaylie Colson, Grant DeGroft, Alexander Delano, Lacey Faith, Caroline Jones, Leighton Jeselskis, Liam Juliani, Leland Libby, Declan Mishio, Graham Morse, Kolinn Nyberg, Kason Poisson and Naomi Welch.
Grades 5-8: Cannon Morse, Alexis Poisson and Brennon Sarvinas.
“B” honor roll
Grades 1-4: Lauren Kelloway and Connor Onufreychuk.
Grades 9-12: Isaac Gould, Dyanna Haskell, Alivia Jones and Christopher Levesque.
