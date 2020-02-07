DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Doris P. Gagne, 99, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in St. Pierre Baptiste, Canada on Jan. 24, 1921. She was the daughter of Napoleon and Laura (Dubois) Paradis. When she was a year old, they came to the United States to settle in Somersworth, N.H. At 13, she moved to Auburn and attended Walton School.

In 1940 she married Roland “Curly” Gagne, who predeceased her on Dec. 15, 1976.

She worked in the shoe shop as a bottom cementer and later in the fabric department at Zayre’s in Maine and Florida.

Doris was well known for her traveling adventures with her sisters, Rita and Marie. Together they explored Las Vegas, Hawaii, Tahiti and took many cruises. In Hollywood, Calif. they attended the “Price is Right” show and were considered “The Golden Girls”.

Her pastimes included sewing, going to Bingo, playing board games, Dominos, and cards, especially Pinochle, which she taught to many of her grandkids. Doris was loved and appreciated by many because of her joyful personality. Anyone who knew Doris fell in love with her due to her kindness and zeal for life. She loved to socialize and enjoyed planning and attending her annual Summer Fest family parties. She often said “Do not invite me anywhere out of politeness because I’m going to say, ‘Yes’!” Our world was a better place because of her.

She was predeceased by her husband; one son, Joseph and three daughters, Mary, Violet and Jacqueline; a brother Robert Paradis, sister, Rita Tardif; and a great-great-granddaughter, Hazel.

She is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Cunliffe and husband Dan, Diane Heutz and husband Claude, four sons, Ronald and wife Karen, Paul and companion Claire Murphy, Daniel and wife Patrice, Robert and wife Clair/libelster Marie Paradis. She will also be deeply missed by her 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are Monday, Feb. 10 at The Fortin Group in Auburn from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service is Tuesday Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at First United Pentecostal Church, 715 College St., Lewiston, ME 04240. Burial at St. Peters cemetery following the service.

