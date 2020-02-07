Charges
Lewiston
- Derick Weekes, 27, of Lisbon, on a warrant charging failure to appear, 1:50 a.m. Saturday on Park Street.
- Douglas Doucette, 62, of 64 Pettingil Park, on a warrant charging failure to appear, 1:46 p.m. Saturday on Ash Street.
Auburn
Michele Finley, 42, of 78 Broad St., probation hold, 9:30 p.m. Friday on Broad Street.
- Tyson Nichols, 25, of 67 Webster St., on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, violating bail and possession of scheduled drugs, 7:30 p.m. at that address
- Joshua Small, 37, of 121 Spring St., on warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 8:10 p.m. Thursday at that address
- Johan Calhoun, 35, of 257 Webster St., Lewiston, on charges of domestic assault and violating conditions of release, 12:07 a.m. Friday at 94 Summer St
- Trevor Crooker, 32, of Gray, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:17 a.m. on Broad St.
Androscoggin County
- Jeremy Thompson, 47, of 34 Brown Road, Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on warrants for burglary and theft, 7:35 p.m Thursday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- A pickup truck driven by Benjamin M. Wade, 34, of Auburn, struck the back of a pickup truck driven by Paul N. Morin, 60, of New Gloucester, while Morin was stopped in traffic at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday on Minot Avenue. Wade’s 2009 Hummer was towed. Damage to Morin’s 2004 Dodge was listed as minor.
- An SUV driven by Lucas J. Spurr, 17, of Lewiston, struck the back of a car driven by Daniel S. Herrick, 34, of Oxford, while Herrick was stopped in traffic at 2:08 p.m. Thursday on Turner Street. Herrick’s 2005 Toyota and the 2013 Hyundai, driven by Spurr and owned by Merrie Spurr of Lewiston, were towed.
