The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Wednesday, January 29th at the Country Club Inn.

At the meeting, the annual election results were announced by Margery Jamison. Joanne Dunlap, who served on the Executive Board as President in 2019, was elected to another one-year term as Chamber President.

Margie Jamison, Jim Ferrara and Ken McDavitt, who all served on the Executive Board in 2019, were elected to additional one-year terms on the Executive Board – Margie as Vice President, Jim as Secretary and Ken as Member at Large. Chamber Director Linda Dexter was elected to the Executive Board position of Treasurer.

Directors AJ Ash, Nancy Douglas, David Haley and Kash Haley were each elected to serve another one-year term on the Board.

The Board was pleased to welcome one new Director: Lindsay Richards, Fitness Director at Rangeley Health and Wellness.

Margie thanked outgoing Executive Board Member Karen Seaman for her years of dedicated service. Karen was a member of the Executive Board, the Board Treasurer and also served on the Marketing Committee.

