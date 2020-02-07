High Honor Roll

9th Grade

Charles Pye

Amelia Stokes

10th Grade

Emily Eastlack

Mya Laliberte

Abi Madrid

Ella Shaffer

11th Grade

Emma Jacot-Descombes

12th Grade

Lauren Eastlack

Lauren Farmer

Honor Roll

9th Grade

Trevor Dolbier

Austin Hathaway

James Hathaway

Isabelle Whittier

10th Grade

Chase Carmichael

Lily Emerson

Winnie LaRochelle

Lily Lavallee

Bristol Quimby

Evan Smith

11th Grade

William Brey

Anastasia Champagne

Ellah Smith

Autumn-Skye Williams

12th Grade

Camdan Carmichael

Ian Lillis

Olivia Pye

Matthew Stout

Gabrielle White

Brian Williamson

High Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve all As (90 or greater) in all courses.

Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve As and Bs (80 or greater) in all courses.

An Incomplete (INC) renders the student ineligible for High Honors or Honors for the quarter.