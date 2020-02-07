High Honor Roll

9th Grade
Charles Pye
Amelia Stokes

10th Grade
Emily Eastlack
Mya Laliberte
Abi Madrid
Ella Shaffer

11th Grade
Emma Jacot-Descombes

12th Grade
Lauren Eastlack
Lauren Farmer

Honor Roll

9th Grade
Trevor Dolbier
Austin Hathaway
James Hathaway
Isabelle Whittier

10th Grade
Chase Carmichael
Lily Emerson
Winnie LaRochelle
Lily Lavallee
Bristol Quimby
Evan Smith

11th Grade
William Brey
Anastasia Champagne
Ellah Smith
Autumn-Skye Williams

12th Grade
Camdan Carmichael
Ian Lillis
Olivia Pye
Matthew Stout
Gabrielle White
Brian Williamson

High Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve all As (90 or greater) in all courses.

Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve As and Bs (80 or greater) in all courses.

An Incomplete (INC) renders the student ineligible for High Honors or Honors for the quarter.

