High Honor Roll
6th Grade
Alexander Hathaway
Shirley Truland
7th Grade
Jacob Bottcher
8th Grade
Tucker Beaulieu
Lily Shaffer
Honor Roll
6th Grade
Perrin Lavallee
Kesley Manenge
Tessa Sherrer
Olivia Wakefield
7th Grade
Gracie Feeney
Brooke Laliberte
Nichole Lemay
Meredith McMillan
Parker Smith
Natalie Stokes
Alex Swiney
8th Grade
Allie Bachelder
Charlotte Casko
Angelica Chavaree-Woodward
Orion Lavallee
Eva Spear
Torina White
High Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve all As (90 or greater) in all courses.
Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve As and Bs (80 or greater) in all courses.
An Incomplete (INC) renders the student ineligible for High Honors or Honors for the quarter.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
For the Love of Pond Hockey
-
The Rangeley Highlander
For the Love of Pond Hockey
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Soup and Socializing in the Undercroft
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Back where it all began (Part Two)
-
The Rangeley Highlander
January Savage Stats