High Honor Roll

6th Grade
Alexander Hathaway
Shirley Truland

7th Grade
Jacob Bottcher

8th Grade
Tucker Beaulieu
Lily Shaffer

Honor Roll

6th Grade
Perrin Lavallee
Kesley Manenge
Tessa Sherrer
Olivia Wakefield

7th Grade
Gracie Feeney
Brooke Laliberte
Nichole Lemay
Meredith McMillan
Parker Smith
Natalie Stokes
Alex Swiney

8th Grade
Allie Bachelder
Charlotte Casko
Angelica Chavaree-Woodward
Orion Lavallee
Eva Spear
Torina White

High Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve all As (90 or greater) in all courses.

Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve As and Bs (80 or greater) in all courses.

An Incomplete (INC) renders the student ineligible for High Honors or Honors for the quarter.     

