High Honor Roll

6th Grade

Alexander Hathaway

Shirley Truland

7th Grade

Jacob Bottcher

8th Grade

Tucker Beaulieu

Lily Shaffer

Honor Roll

6th Grade

Perrin Lavallee

Kesley Manenge

Tessa Sherrer

Olivia Wakefield

7th Grade

Gracie Feeney

Brooke Laliberte

Nichole Lemay

Meredith McMillan

Parker Smith

Natalie Stokes

Alex Swiney

8th Grade

Allie Bachelder

Charlotte Casko

Angelica Chavaree-Woodward

Orion Lavallee

Eva Spear

Torina White

High Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve all As (90 or greater) in all courses.

Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve As and Bs (80 or greater) in all courses.

An Incomplete (INC) renders the student ineligible for High Honors or Honors for the quarter.