The Rangeley Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the 5th Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah event, a fun-filled celebration of winter activities and competitions for the entire family. The event will take place on Sunday, February 16th, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Haley Pond.

The Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce have teamed up again to host the event, which will include all the favorites from past years – skating, curling, pond hockey, fat tire bikes, snowshoes, kick sleds, horse & cart rides, marshmallow roast, snow golf, snow kite, snow castle and more – All FREE!

For the third year, there will be a slate of pay-to-enter competitions for the entire family (including canine family members), with prizes awarded to winners in each competition. Competitions include the crowd favorite Dog Keg Pull, the Firewood Toss, the Fat Tire Bike Race, the Cardboard Sled Race and, new this year, Buoy Ball!

The day will kick off at 10:00 AM with the Fat Bike Race. The full schedule of events is available on the RangeleyWinterpaloozah Facebook page and the Chamber’s events calendar (www.rangeleymaine.com/calendar/event/5350). Hot lunch will be available starting at 11:00AM at Haley Pond.

In addition to supporting the event, purchase of a “Paloozah Pass” entitles the purchaser to entry in all competitions. Paloozah Passes are available at Ecopelagicon and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce now and will be available on the day of the event as well. Follow updates on Facebook – RANGELEYWINTERPALOOZAH.

The event organizers are very pleased to announce that the 5th Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah is officially an endorsed Maine200 bicentennial event, commemorating Maine’s 200th anniversary.

Rangeley Border Patrol agents will again be joining us this year. Folks are urged to come meet them, see their equipment up close and learn about the work they do in the region.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or [email protected] or the Rangeley Skating Club at 864-2771 or [email protected]

