Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors

Agenda

DATE: February 11, 2020

Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus

Time: 6:30pm

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge

III. Public Comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve

VI. Presentations

A. Solar Array contract review: Agnieszka Dixon

VII. Consent Agenda

A. Board meeting minutes from January 28, 2020

B. Board meeting minutes from February 4, 2020

VIII. Committee Reports

1. Operations-none

2. Personnel & Finance-none

3. Educational Policy-none

4. Drop-out Prevention

IX. New Business

A. FBLA State Conference field trip

X. Executive session: 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(D) Labor contract proposal discussion for the

teachers

XI. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:

February 25, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

March 10, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

Budget Committee-February 26, 2020-9:00am-4:00pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

Operations- March 3, 2020-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Personnel & Finance- March 3, 2020-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Educational Policy-March 3, 2020-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

