Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Agenda
DATE: February 11, 2020
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:30pm
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator
V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve
VI. Presentations
A. Solar Array contract review: Agnieszka Dixon
VII. Consent Agenda
A. Board meeting minutes from January 28, 2020
B. Board meeting minutes from February 4, 2020
VIII. Committee Reports
1. Operations-none
2. Personnel & Finance-none
3. Educational Policy-none
4. Drop-out Prevention
IX. New Business
A. FBLA State Conference field trip
X. Executive session: 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(D) Labor contract proposal discussion for the
teachers
XI. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:
February 25, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
March 10, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
Budget Committee-February 26, 2020-9:00am-4:00pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
Operations- March 3, 2020-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance- March 3, 2020-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy-March 3, 2020-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
