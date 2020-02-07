This is in response to a letter from Richard Grover (Jan. 28) in which he wrote, “Don’t mess with the Constitution.”
Leave the Constitution alone? That means women don’t vote; humans can be bought and sold; and, oh-oh, no Second Amendment. Also, dump the Electoral College — it was devised to help the southern states by counting slaves as 3/5 of a person so that a smaller group of people could have the power of a larger group of people.
Does that sound very democratic?
No president who won without a majority of popular votes had an easy term; the people and the press didn’t support them well.
To quote Donald Trump, “I don’t know why they would.”
Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus
