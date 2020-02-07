LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, the designated Western Maine Area Agency on Aging, announced that Mark Prevost of Auburn has joined the board of directors. He is the Resident Services Director at Schooner Estates Senior Living Community in Auburn, where he has worked for the past twenty-two years. His other volunteer involvements include the Elks Lodge, Rotary Club, and Hockey Officials of Maine.

SeniorsPlus was established in 1972. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus, which is headquartered in Lewiston, is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve.

Photo: Mark Prevost of Auburn has joined the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus.

