AUBURN — Skelton Taintor & Abbott has announced that Lewiston High School seniors and siblings Abigail and Calvin Dundore are recipients of the annual Skelton Taintor & Abbott Lewiston High School Mock Trial Team Most Valiant Player Scholarship Award.

They share a $1,000 college scholarship.

They have served as two of the three captains of the team.

Abigail Dundore is a senior at Lewiston High School, where she is involved with National Honor Society and Mock Trial. Outside of school, she volunteers in the community, teaches piano lessons and spends time with family and friends. She plans to study social work in college and go on to work in the criminal justice system.

Calvin Dundore is a Lewiston High School senior who is active on the school’s mock trial team, unified basketball and cross country team. He is also president of the National Honor Society. He volunteers at the Root Cellar and Maine Youth Court. He plans to major in business management with a minor in international affairs. He is looking forward to the opportunities for international travel and academic preparation available during the next four years of college.

Skelton Taintor & Abbott was joined in making the scholarship announcement by social studies teacher Michelle Crowley, who coaches the mock trial team.

