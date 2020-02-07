REGION — Basic Bike Maintenance with Todd Richard $20. Thursday, Mar 12, from 7 – 9 pm. Need help on the trail? We’ve got you covered! We will cover pre-ride checks, trailside repairs, after-ride maintenance. No more walks back to the car! Adult Learning Center, 207-778-3460, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A in Farmington

Beginning Collage with Cindy Willingham, Feb 25 – Mar 10, Tuesdays from 5:30 – 7 p.m. In three fun sessions, learn to create fun paper collages for stationary, frameable art, and other surfaces. We will focus on the subjects of house plants, animals, and florals and you will have a finished piece after each session. Supplies to use on site will be provided. All you need to bring is your creativity! This course is suitable for ages 9-99, no experience necessary. Location: Willingham Home Studio: 565 Whittier Road Farmington. Register at Adult Ed office, but pay at class Fee: $40 Material Fee: $15 pay instructor.

Yoga with Charlee Briggs. Classes range from beginner to advanced. $45 Classes maintain awareness and focus on the breath while moving through a series of postures. The sequence of postures may be different from class to class, but always follow an intelligent progression that moves from basic to complex. This style of yoga builds heat, flexibility and strength, while maintaining focus on good alignment and sound structure. Postures may be held for longer periods of time, and will flow together to unite the body to the breath and mind. Feb 25 – Mar 31, Tuesdays from 6 – 7 p.m. at Mallett School gym on 116 Middle Street in Farmington.

Basket Weaving with Joanne Smith, $65. All levels are welcome. Beginners, please call the instructor to get a list of supplies to bring to the first class. Instructor telephone number for materials: 207-778-3233. Feb 26 – Apr 15, Wed from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Mount Blue Middle School, Middle Street in Farmington.

Beyond Selfies – Smart Phone Portraits, with Morgain Bailey, $45. Want a great portrait? This class is for anyone who would like to use their smartphone to take better portraits. It will cover the topics: using phone apps, lighting, location and portraiture. Bring your cell phone with a camera apps, and a thumb drive. Mar 12 – Apr 2. Thursday from 5 – 6 p.m., at Webster Library, Depot Street, Kingfield.

