On January 31st and February 1st, five musicians from Rangeley Lakes Regional School participated in the Kennebec Valley Music Educators’ Association Honors Music Festival, which was held at Lawrence High School in Fairfield, Maine. Students who wished to participate in the festival auditioned back in October, and only the best musicians from over twenty schools were chosen. Once selected, the students were given choral pieces to learn, and spent the majority of the two-day festival rehearsing and perfecting those pieces with the approximately 100 voice choruses. The high school group was led by Christian Giddings, music director at Kents Hill School, and the middle school honors choir was led by Kris Vigue, choral director in Winslow. The five participating Rangeley students, were Daxxtyn Williams (9th grader), Emma Jacot-Descombes (11th grader), Kylie Slagg (6th grader), Lu Farmer (12th grader), and Tori White (8th grader). Angelica Chavaree-Woodward (8th grader) and Lily Lavallee (10th grader) attended the festival on the first day, but were unable to attend the second day due to illnesses.