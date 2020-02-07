CHELSEA — Two people were taken to the hospital following a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 9 on Thursday.

Augusta Fire Battalion Chief John Bennett, who is also a member of the Chelsea Fire Department, said poor road conditions may have been a factor in the crash. He said the truck exited the road way after failing to negotiate a turn near Pushard’s Powersports.

According to a Facebook post from the Augusta Fire Department, traffic on Route 9 was shut down as crews worked at the scene.

Two people were trapped inside of the cab of the truck and had to be extricated by first responders. Bennett said the banking was slippery, so rescue officials used ropes to go down the hill.

He declined to comment on the extent of the injuries and did not know the owner of the vehicle.

Bennett said large vehicle crashes often give the department more to think about, as they carry different loads and the large amount of fuel on board could create a hazard.

He said the city’s responses to tractor-trailer related crashes are usually contained to the interstate.

Chelsea Fire Chief Shawn Ramage was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

