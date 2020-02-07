WILTON — Town Manager Rhonda Irish informed the Board of Selectpersons on Tuesday, Feb. 4, that Western Maine Transportation would be “cutting back on services” because Franklin County commissioners have not allocated funds budgeted for the nonprofit.

Irish said the town received letters from the commission stating Western Maine Transportation Services, Western Maine Community Action and Seniors Plus would not be included in the county’s fiscal 2021 budget.

“What came beyond that is that these three organizations did not receive funding from commissioners this year even though everything had been approved in the budget,” Irish said.

“A letter that we just received from Western Maine Transportation stated that in March they would have to curtail some of their transportation. The money they were to receive from the county was a match for federal funds so they have to stop some of those services.”

A press release issued by WMTS earlier in the day stated the organization would be “eliminating, or significantly reducing, most of its bus services in Franklin County as of March 31, 2020.”

Irish said she had received a telephone call and an email from concerned citizens.

Selectperson Tom Saviello said he believes nonprofit funding belongs in the county budget, not the town budget.

“It services the whole county, not just us,” he said. “More importantly, I am very concerned the money has been allocated by the budget committee, which commissioners have decided not to spend.”

Saviello suggested the town send a letter to the commissioners asking why they decided not to disperse money to the organizations.

Selectpersons Tiffany Maiuri and Keith Swett served on the county budget committee.

“It was clear to me from the beginning, before we voted on that money, they said they would not be giving that money out,” Swett said. “They made it very clear in several of the discussions we had that they had no intention, whether we passed it or not, of letting them have that funding.”

“Our recollections are different,” said Maiuri, who is seeking election in November as commissioner to District 1, which is currently held by Terry Brann. District 1 includes Carthage, Jay, Wilton, Temple, Washington and Perkins Township.

Maiuri recalled the budget committee asking commissioners if they would disperse the funds.

“They said they would. I would like to hear from them why things have changed,” she said.

The board unanimously authorized Irish to write a letter requesting commissioners explain the decision.

“I would also like to know what they are doing with the money that is just sitting there,” Selectperson Phil Hilton said.

In other matters, the board scheduled a workshop Feb. 18 with representatives of Seeve & Maher Engineers of Cumberland regarding a retaining wall project at Wilson Lake. The board previously awarded a $43,500 engineering and landscaping design contract to the company.

“The workshop is so we can start looking at the wall and surrounding areas,” Irish said, “and get ideas from you and from town employees. We will be reviewing what maintenance is required down there … get an idea for some things you want to see happen. From there we will move forward with public meetings to get input from residents.”

A budget workshop is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Town Office. The purpose of the workshop is to review the last seven months of the current budget and look ahead to creating the 2020-21 budget.

