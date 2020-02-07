WILTON — The Wilton Recreation Department basketball program is designed to teach children the fundamentals of the sport.

Two programs are offered each year with boys and girls playing together. The one for children in Kindergarten through grade three is offered in late fall/early winter.

The younger children practice dribbling, passing and shooting, then put those skills to use in games. The referees take time during each game to explain why a call was made.

Each year the Wilton Recreation Department holds basketball programs to teach the fundamentals of basketball. Members of the Celtics, students in grades 4-8, practice foul shooting prior to a game at the Academy Hill School in Wilton, Monday, Feb. 3. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

The program for those in grades 4-8 is underway now. Recreation Director Frank Donald said children who play on middle school teams aren’t eligible.

The Wilton Recreation Department basketball program for youth in grades 4-8 is now underway at the Academy Hill School. Members of the Bullets and Celtics prepare to grab a rebound after an attempted shot in a game Monday, Feb. 3. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

The older children are currently working on their skills. Practices or games are held twice a week for each team. Four 6-minute quarters are played with more experienced players taking the court for the latter quarter of each half. Referees explain the reasons for traveling, double dribbling, time violations or other calls.

During half-time, each player attempts to make a free throw. A point is added to the team’s score for each shot made.

“There are four teams, Bullets, Celtics, Hawks and Spurs. There’s a nine-game schedule,” Donald said. “Playoffs will be held after the first of March.”

Students in grades 4-8 who don’t play on a school team may participate in the Wilton Recreation Department basketball program held at Academy Hill School. In a game Monday, Feb. 3, members of the Bullets and Celtics teams wait to see if a shot was successful. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

The bleachers are filled with siblings, parents, grandparents and other relatives during the games. Whenever a basket is made, most spectators cheer regardless of the team.

“I love watching,” one woman said. “They do such a good job.”

filed under:
Academy Hill School, Franklin Journal Sports, Wilton Maine, wilton Recreation
