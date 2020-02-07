The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 27th Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off, which took place Thursday evening, January 23rd, at The Gingerbread House in Oquossoc. The annual event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Budweiser Beer and is the kick-off event of Snodeo Weekend. The event was a great success, with close to 200 people tasting 13 delicious chili and chowder samples from area restaurants and then casting their votes for their favorites.

The winners of the 2020 Chili/Chowder Cook-Off are:

Chili Winners

Best Overall The Shed

Mild Furbish Brew House & Eats

Medium The Shed

Hot Bald Mountain Camps

Chowder Winners

Best Overall Parkside & Main

Seafood The Gingerbread House

The bragging rights for this year have been determined and now participants have a year during which to tweak their recipes and compete again next January in this very popular event.

Winner for Best Seafood Chowder – for The Gingerbread House, Jerome Sterling, seen here with beautiful baby daughter Erica

Winner for Best Mild Chili- Chip Smith representing Furbish Brew House & Eats

 

Fire Chief Michael Bacon, Winner from The Shed for Best Medium Chili

Kirk Wright representing Bald Mountain Camps Wins Best Hot Chili

Representing The Shed and winner of the Best Overall Chili. Police Chief Russell French

Representing Parkside & Main and winner of Best Overall Chili –Jarrod Beedy and cute little son Jack

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles