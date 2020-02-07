The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 27th Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off, which took place Thursday evening, January 23rd, at The Gingerbread House in Oquossoc. The annual event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Budweiser Beer and is the kick-off event of Snodeo Weekend. The event was a great success, with close to 200 people tasting 13 delicious chili and chowder samples from area restaurants and then casting their votes for their favorites.

The winners of the 2020 Chili/Chowder Cook-Off are:

Chili Winners

Best Overall The Shed

Mild Furbish Brew House & Eats

Medium The Shed

Hot Bald Mountain Camps

Chowder Winners

Best Overall Parkside & Main

Seafood The Gingerbread House

The bragging rights for this year have been determined and now participants have a year during which to tweak their recipes and compete again next January in this very popular event.

