Boston Jr. Bruins 8, Twin City 6: The Boston Jr. Bruins held on as the Twin City Thunder’s third-period comeback fell short Saturday night at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn in USPHL Premier action.

The Thunder entered the third period trailing 6-3 before cutting the deficit to 7-6.

Artem Korolev had two goals and an assist to lead the Jr. Bruins (17-18-2, 36 points),while Trevor Lawler had two goals. Richard Lyon and King chipped in with a goal and two assists apiece and William Swearingen and Gordon Cummings scored a goal each.

Stavros Rigas had two goals and an assist for the Thunder (21-18-1, 43 points), while Logan Maki had a goal and an assist. Ronan Miller, Nicholas Beaudreau and Vince Grotta each added a goal for Twin City.

Kyle Myer made 34 saves in the victory for the Jr. Bruins, while Esa Maki made 45 saves in the loss.

NA3HL

Skylands 5, L/A Nordiques 3: Joseph Arnold scored a hat trick to pace the Kings past the Nordiques in Lewiston at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Trevor Souza and Dylan Dinzik also scored for Skylands. James Clarke chipped in with two assists.

Newcomer Jackson Vercellono had a goal and an assist for the Nordiques. Joe Clark and Hans Watson also scored for the Nordiques (29-9-1, 59 points).

Tyler Robertson made 34 saves for the Kings (17-16-1, 35 points). Jason St. Pierre made 15 saves for the Nordiques.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: