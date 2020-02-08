FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue girls basketball team finished its season on a high note with a 45-35 win over Camden Hills on Saturday.

Despite the win, the Cougars (8-10) appear to fall short of the Class A North postseason by less than two points.

Eva Stevens led the charge for Mt. Blue, scoring 17 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Senior Lexi Mittelstadt dropped in 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and was credited with five steals and assists.

The Windjammers (3-15) finish the season with a 3-15 record

ST. DOM’S 53, WAYNFLETE 29: Mia-Angelina Leslie threw in 19 points and teammate Skye Rogers added another 12 to steer the Saints past the Flyers in a season finale.

The Saints finish the season at 14-4 and are assured a playoff appearance.

By halftime, St. Dom’s was holding a sturdy 28-16 lead. The Saints held Waynflete to single-digit scoring in the second half. Wayneflete’s Kilee Sherry scored a team-high seven points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 51, YORK 39: The Patriots (12-6) pulled away in the third quarter to earn a Class A South win over the Wildcats (11-7) in the regular season finale in Gray.

Leading 21-16 at halftime after a low-scoring second quarter for both teams (six points for Gray-New Gloucester and only two by York), the Patriots outscored the Wildcats 20-6 in the third to open up a 41-22 cushion.

Jordan Grant scored a team-high 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for Gray-NG. Teammate Eliza Hotham also had a triple-double, tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds. Samantha Fortin added 10 points to the victory.

Nina Howe’s 17 points and Emily Rainforth’s 10 led York.

CAPE ELIZABETH 37, POLAND 28: Isabel Berman scored 13 points to pace the Capers (8-10) to a win over the Knights (4-14) in Cape Elizabeth.

Karli Chapin and Meghan Conley tallied seven points apiece for Cape.

Emma Bunyea led Poland with 10 points.

KENTS HILL 53, RANGELEY 29: Jarni Hewins, Josie Harper, Cunningham and Rose Jenkins combined for 37 points, directing the Huskies past the Lakers in Rangeley.

Kents Hill (11-6) controlled the tempo of the game at the start, building a 26-10 lead by halftime. The Lakers were held to two points in the third quarter while Kents Hills scored 13.

Winnie LaRochelle scored the game-high 15 points for Rangeley, which heads to the postseason with a 16-2 record.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 44, POLAND 41: Will Bowie made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Capers (7-11) edged the Knights (4-14) in Poland.

Nate Mullen added 11 points and Dylan Swift chipped in with six for the Capers, who trailed 29-21 at halftime.

Evan Kelly and Isaiah Hill each had eight points for Poland. Hunter Gibson scored seven.

MT. BLUE 81, CAMDEN HILLS 66: The Cougars (8-10) finished the regular season with a decisive win over the Windjammers (4-14) in Rockland.

Bradley Shamba led the way for Mt. Blue with 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals. He also made 5-of-6 free throws. Jacob Farnum scored 13 points and dished out nine assists, while Hunter Meeks and Zach Poisson each scored 14 points and Hunter Donald added 12.

Camden Hills’ Jeremy Fraser led all scorers with 28 points.

