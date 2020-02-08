I don’t know about other people but I believe in premonitions.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, I had a dream that I was in an accident. I was so shaken that I woke up relieved that it was only a dream.

On Friday, Jan. 31, on my way home from work, I was in an accident.

On Feb. 2, I had a premonition that if people in the United States turn their backs on God, this late-great US-of-A will end up in the trash heap of history.

Michael Boom, Lewiston

